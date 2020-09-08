Funding to 100-plus Otago clubs

Photo: Getty Images.

More than 100 sporting clubs and organisations from Otago have dipped into the second round of money granted through the Sport New Zealand community resilience fund.

The fund was set up to keep clubs going and operational as many felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications for a second round of funding opened last month and closed last Friday. The funding came from the $265 million Sports Recovery package announced in the Budget in May..

The criteria were loosened from the first round of funding — organisations were no longer required to be affiliated to Sport NZ national partners in order to be eligible.

The money could also be used for a broader range of costs including operational and administrative expenses.

The first phase of funding was to cover fixed costs which had to be paid.

In the first funding round, $372,500 was allocated to Otago clubs and sporting organisations. In Southland, more than $250,000 was distributed in the first round.

The second phase of funding is aimed at providing financial support for organisations experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19 in the period July 1-September 30.

Those who received funding in the first phase could also apply for the second phase.

In the community resilience fund’s second round, 106 organisations and clubs in Otago received grants ranging from $136 to $25,000. A total of 13 organisations received the maximum available of $25,000.

Sport NZ is expected to announce the total amount of money distributed in the second round of funding this week.

Slightly fewer organisations applied in this round but, because a broader range of costs could be applied for, more money has been distributed.

While the list was dominated by the winter sports such as rugby, hockey and football, a very wide range of sports were in the mix. East Otago Smallbore Rifle Association, Wanaka Trampoline and Tumbling, Fire In Ice Outrigger Canoe Club, Dunedin Ice Skating Club and Brighton Pony Club were among clubs supported. All parts of Otago sought funds from Omarama Golf Club to Wakatipu Yacht Club.

There were criteria stipulating how much income was lost by clubs because of Covid-19 and the amount of reserves held which meant a few applications had to be declined.