Ace, score of day for players from Otago club

One, in particular, created a memory for a lifetime.
Josh Tasman-Jones attracted some extra attention before the tournament because he is better known as a cricketer but, with one early stroke in his debut at this level at his home Otago Golf Club, he showed he is not a one-code wonder.
Tasman-Jones aced the 12th hole, the 155m par-3 known as The Mount, with a crisp 7-iron on his third hole of the tournament.
"I just committed to the shot I had practised and it felt pretty good off the bat. One bounce and in she went.
"And then there were a few hysterics."
Tasman-Jones was quickly embraced by playing partner and fellow Otago member Ben Patston.
"I was in a bit of shock, I think. But it was awesome.
"I had to try to collect myself, which was easier said than done."
It was a first hole in one on any course for Tasman-Jones.
Perhaps a little pumped up after his ace, Tasman-Jones rattled off three straight bogies and a couple of double bogies before finishing with a birdie to card a 6-over-par 77.
He is tied for 45th and will need some low scores today to make the cut of 32 for the matchplay stage of the tournament.
"It’s a leveller, the game of golf. I’m not going to be too hard on myself.
"I will have to do something pretty good to sneak into the matchplay, but I wouldn’t trade the hole in one for anything."
William McLauchlan topped the men’s qualifiers after a sharp 4-under-par 67 that included five birdies and a single bogey.
"I played really solidly today and just made one bogey on my third-to-last hole of the day, but aside from that, I hit almost every green in regulations and holed a couple of putts," McLauchlan said.
"It feels great. I love the feeling. It’s a bit different and hopefully I can keep it going for the rest of the week."
McLauchlan made the most of his home advantage at a club that celebrates its 150th birthday next week.
"I’ve seen this course plenty of times, so it certainly helps that I’m a member here."
Queenstown golfer Liam Judkins is tied for second two shots off the lead, while Scott Hellier (1-under), Hamish Ireland, Liam Hewitt (both 1-over) and Sebastian Kyle (2-over) are other southerners in the mix.
Jessica Green (Te Puke) fired four birdies and five bogies in her round of 1-over par 72 to top the women’s qualifying.
Otago No 1 Sumin Kang spent a good portion of her round at the top of the table and was 1-under through 11 holes before posting four bogies and a triple bogey to end the day on 6-over-par and a tie for fifth.
NZ Amateur
The leaders
Men: William McLauchlan (Otago) 67, Kevin Koong (Muriwai) 69, Liam Judkins (Queenstown) 69, Mako Thompson (Maraenui) 70, Tyler Wood (Ngahinepouri) 70, Ciaran Sim (Royal Wellington) 70, Scott Hellier (Gore) 70, Jasper Stubbs (Australia) 70.
Women: Jessica Green (Te Puke) 72, Rebekah Blackwell-Chin (Remuera) 73, Silvia Brunotti (Pupuke) 74, Aroha Minhinnick (Rarangi) 75, Hitomi Nishio (Titirangi) 77, Sumin Kang (Wakatipu) 77.