Ace, score of day for players from Otago club

Josh Tasman-Jones. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago golfers delivered some special moments on the opening day of the New Zealand Amateur at Balmacewen yesterday.

One, in particular, created a memory for a lifetime.

Josh Tasman-Jones attracted some extra attention before the tournament because he is better known as a cricketer but, with one early stroke in his debut at this level at his home Otago Golf Club, he showed he is not a one-code wonder.

Tasman-Jones aced the 12th hole, the 155m par-3 known as The Mount, with a crisp 7-iron on his third hole of the tournament.

Jessica Green (Te Puke) eyes up her putt on the 18th green. Photo: Linda Robertson

"I’d practised that hole a couple of times this week and knew what I wanted to do," he said after his round.

"I just committed to the shot I had practised and it felt pretty good off the bat. One bounce and in she went.

"And then there were a few hysterics."

Tasman-Jones was quickly embraced by playing partner and fellow Otago member Ben Patston.

Parker Aluesi (St Clair) putts for par on the 12th. Photo: Linda Robertson

"Anyone who knows Ben knows he is a character. He’s a great man. Before I could even think, he was jumping on me for a big bear hug.

"I was in a bit of shock, I think. But it was awesome.

"I had to try to collect myself, which was easier said than done."

It was a first hole in one on any course for Tasman-Jones.

Annabel Kean stays protected from the Dunedin sun as she scores for a group. Photo: Linda Robertson

Making it even more special was the fact it was in front of his mother, who came south from Waihi Beach to watch her lad make his New Zealand Amateur debut, while he could also look forward to receiving a bottle of whisky, a club tradition.

Perhaps a little pumped up after his ace, Tasman-Jones rattled off three straight bogies and a couple of double bogies before finishing with a birdie to card a 6-over-par 77.

He is tied for 45th and will need some low scores today to make the cut of 32 for the matchplay stage of the tournament.

"It’s a leveller, the game of golf. I’m not going to be too hard on myself.

"I will have to do something pretty good to sneak into the matchplay, but I wouldn’t trade the hole in one for anything."

Dominic Hazeldine (Royal Wellington) drives off the 13th tee. Photo: Linda Robertson

While Tasman-Jones had the signature moment of the opening round of the Amateur, another Otago Golf Club member had the round of the day.

William McLauchlan topped the men’s qualifiers after a sharp 4-under-par 67 that included five birdies and a single bogey.

"I played really solidly today and just made one bogey on my third-to-last hole of the day, but aside from that, I hit almost every green in regulations and holed a couple of putts," McLauchlan said.

"It feels great. I love the feeling. It’s a bit different and hopefully I can keep it going for the rest of the week."

McLauchlan made the most of his home advantage at a club that celebrates its 150th birthday next week.

Angeline Loh (Titirangi) snacks on a banana nearing the halfway point of her round while caddy Holly Wu pushes the cart. Photo: Linda Robertson

"There are quite a few bumps around the greens and places where you can’t miss it, especially with these firm greens.

"I’ve seen this course plenty of times, so it certainly helps that I’m a member here."

Queenstown golfer Liam Judkins is tied for second two shots off the lead, while Scott Hellier (1-under), Hamish Ireland, Liam Hewitt (both 1-over) and Sebastian Kyle (2-over) are other southerners in the mix.

Jessica Green (Te Puke) fired four birdies and five bogies in her round of 1-over par 72 to top the women’s qualifying.

Otago No 1 Sumin Kang spent a good portion of her round at the top of the table and was 1-under through 11 holes before posting four bogies and a triple bogey to end the day on 6-over-par and a tie for fifth.

Sera Raj (Wanganui) putts from distance on the 18th. Photo: Linda Robertson

NZ Amateur

The leaders

Men: William McLauchlan (Otago) 67, Kevin Koong (Muriwai) 69, Liam Judkins (Queenstown) 69, Mako Thompson (Maraenui) 70, Tyler Wood (Ngahinepouri) 70, Ciaran Sim (Royal Wellington) 70, Scott Hellier (Gore) 70, Jasper Stubbs (Australia) 70.

Women: Jessica Green (Te Puke) 72, Rebekah Blackwell-Chin (Remuera) 73, Silvia Brunotti (Pupuke) 74, Aroha Minhinnick (Rarangi) 75, Hitomi Nishio (Titirangi) 77, Sumin Kang (Wakatipu) 77.

