Campbell makes LIV debut in team event

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell has made his debut on the LIV circuit in unusual circumstances.

Campbell, 32, has been a reserve at several LIV events and finally got to make his competitive debut in the Saudi-backed breakaway series in Miami at the weekend.

Australian star Cameron Smith withdrew with an unspecified illness after firing a 3-over-par 75 in the opening round at Trump National Doral.

As his replacement, Campbell was not able to post a score that counted on the individual leaderboard but he joined the all-Australian "Ripper GC" squad for the associated team event.

Campbell signed for a 1-under 71 in his first round (the team’s second) and a 1-over 73 in his second.

Ripper team-mates Marc Leishman (8-under), Lucas Herbert (15-over) and Matt Jones (2-over) combined to lead the team to 10th.

Campbell, whose career highlight was beating Smith by a stroke to win the Hong Kong Open and seal a hefty payday last year, is 11th in the International Series standings and 14th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

South African Dean Burmester saved par at the second playoff hole to beat Spanish great Sergio Garcia and claim his first LIV win in Miami.

The pair had posted three-round scores of 11-under to finish a shot clear of Matthew Wolff.

World No 3 Jon Rahm made a birdie putt on his last hole of the day to deliver his team, Legion XIII, to a one-shot victory over Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC.