Fox up against the pros at Coronet Course

New Zealand star Ryan Fox has confirmed he will be one of the competitors teeing off at the Millbrook Classic next weekend.

The one-off $150,000 tournament has been arranged for the resort course as a replacement for the cancelled New Zealand Open.

Fresh off his victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates on the DP World Tour, Fox will take on the best of New Zealand’s local and international touring professionals at the new Coronet Course.

Fox is looking forward to taking on the course and knows he will be in for a tough few days with a target on his back.

"I have heard lots of positive comments about the new Coronet course at Millbrook, and I am excited to get back to Queenstown to check it out," he said.

"And from the makeup of the field that has been assembled, I know it’s going to be a great few days of tournament golf."

Among the professionals joining Fox in the field are European Tour colleague Josh Geary, New Zealand PGA Champion Tae Koh, and Queenstown locals Ben Campbell, James Anstiss, Greg Turner and Micah Dickinson.

Also joining the 28-strong field are all of the leading domestic professionals, including Mark Brown, Gareth Paddison, Luke Brown, Harry Bateman and Luke Toomey.

Tournament director Michael Glading is delighted to have such a strong field.

"It’s great to have Ryan back in the country and confirm his commitment to the Millbrook Classic," Glading said.

"Not only will it be great for the strength of the field, but I know he will share his experience and knowledge with the next generation of Kiwi pros who are looking to kick on to the world stage."

Millbrook rallied to organise the tournament after the Open’s cancellation to give New Zealand professionals something to cheer about after a difficult spell during the pandemic.

The professional field will comprise 28 playing spots (26 professionals and two elite amateurs), each of whom will be paired with a paying amateur.

"We have assembled a really strong professional field in a pretty short time frame," Glading said.

"We are thrilled to have young Momoka Kobori join us, following her excellent performances in recent mixed pro events in Australia.

"In addition, with Ben Campbell and Josh Geary, who join Fox as three of our internationally based players, there is stiff competition for the New Zealand-based pros."

Millbrook Classic field

Tournament invites: Greg Turner, Micah Dickinson, Gareth Paddison, Fraser Wilkin, Luke Brown, James Anstiss, Kit Bittle.

Elite amateurs: Sam Jones, Tyler Wood.

NZ PGA Order of Merit (2022): Luke Toomey, Harry Bateman, Dongwoo Kang, Ryan Chisnall, Kerry Mountcastle, Jake Meenhorst, Mark Hutson, Josh Geary, Sung Jin Yeo, Jordan Loof.

NZ PGA Order of Merit (2021): Tae Koh, Momoka Kobori, Mason Lee.

Charles Tour Order of Merit: Ryan Fox, Mark Brown, Ben Campbell, Kieran Muir.

Pre-qualifying: Tyler Hodge, Harry Na.