Hillier honoured to be joining Fox, Ko in NZ team

Daniel Hillier. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Daniel Hillier will join Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko on the New Zealand golf team at the Paris Olympics.

It will be 25-year-old Hillier’s first Olympics, while Fox and Ko will be competing for the third time.

Hillier’s career is on the rise. The Wellington golfer gave the European-based world tour notice of his talent with a win in the British Masters last year.

"It has been a goal of mine to make it on to the New Zealand team [for the Olympics]", Hillier said yesterday

"This is the pinnacle for being able to represent your country and so very honoured to be able to do it at a relatively early stage of my career.

"I’m going to have my whole family over here supporting.

Lydia Ko.

"It’s the first time they’ve been overseas together as a whole to watch me play, so it’s going to be a surreal experience."

Ko will be looking to complete her set of Olympic medals, having gained silver at Rio in 2016 and bronze at Tokyo in 2021.

"It’s an honour to represent New Zealand at the Olympics once again", she said.

"The experiences of competing in Rio and Tokyo have been incredible, and I’m looking forward to Paris. My goal is to bring home the gold for New Zealand."

Fox, who has been playing on the PGA Tour this year, is well known on the European tour where he has won four titles, the last of which was the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England last year.

Ryan Fox.

"I grew up in a family where representing New Zealand was the highest honour.

"The Olympics offer a unique opportunity to do that, and I’m thrilled to be part of the team again", Fox said.

"Competing in Paris will be an incredible experience, and I’m looking forward to giving my best for New Zealand."

The men’s golf event starts on August 1 and the women’s on August 7.

Both will be held at Le Golf National, renowned for its challenging course.

— Two rising stars of New Zealand riding have been confirmed to compete in BMX racing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Rico Bearman (Auckland) and Leila Walker (Cambridge) have been named in the New Zealand team for BMX competition at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium on August 1-2.

The riders will need to navigate their way through the quarterfinals, last-chance race and semifinals to have a chance at winning a medal during the finals, which will be held under lights at night.

Both qualified for the grand finals at the recent world championships in the United States.