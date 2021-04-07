Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Ko closing in on top 10 return

    Lydia Ko played a superb final round at the ANA Inspiration. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko is close to returning to the top ten in the world rankings for the first time in more than three years.

    Ko's storming finish to the ANA Inspiration in California on Monday has resulted to her climbing 11 spots to now be number 11 in the latest rankings.

    Ko carded a tournament record-equalling 10-under par 62 in the final round of the women's first major of the year.

    The last time Ko was in the top ten was at the start of the 2018 season.

    Since then her raking has fallen as low as 55 in August 2020.

    Ko has also risen to number two on the season money list with $698,000 in earnings.

    RNZ
