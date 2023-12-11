Lydia Ko wins LPGA/PGA mixed event to end year

Lydia Ko and Jason Day won the inaugural LPGA/PGA mixed event. Photo: Getty Images

Golfer Lydia Ko has finished the year on a winning note with victory in a LPGA/PGA invitational mixed teams event in Florida.

Ko teamed up with Australian Jason Day to win the inaugural three round tournament by one shot, from Canadians Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners.

The pair carded a final round 6-under 66 to finish at 26-under overall.

They pocket a share of the $US1 million winners' purse.

Ko managed just two top ten finishes on the LPGA Tour this year with her best result a third at the BMW Championship in October.

"I learned a lot, whether it was short-sided chips or just how to commit and hit bombs down there," Ko said of playing alongside the men.

"I think this has just been a great start for the two tours coming together and having a mixed event, and I really hope this is something that continues for a long time."

"It felt like the most stress-free win because I just knew (Ko) was going to step up in the end, which was fantastic," Day said.

"It was a fun week. I think having the two tours join this week was a fun way to finish the year out."

The tournament featured 16 mixed teams with one male and one female player.

The teams played a scramble format on the first day and foursomes (alternate shot) on the second.

The final round was a modified four-ball, in which both teammates teed off, then switched balls for their second shots and played that ball the rest of the hole.

- RNZ/Reuters