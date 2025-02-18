Return of Lee: LIV and let die

Danny Lee drives off the first tee during his last appearance at the New Zealand Open at The Hills in 2009. PHOTO: ODT FILES

It might not be on the scale of solving the Russia-Ukraine or Middle East crises but getting Danny Lee back to the New Zealand Open is a big deal.

Tournament organisers yesterday made the bombshell announcement that Lee would tee it up at Millbrook for the 104th Open starting on February 27.

The 34-year-old LIV golfer instantly becomes the tournament’s biggest drawcard or at least someone to share equal billing with classy DP World Tour operator Daniel Hillier or hometown hero Ben Campbell.

Lee deciding to finally play at the New Zealand Open for the first time since 2009 — has any other leading Kiwi gone 16 years without playing his national tournament? — represents a massive truce.

His name was almost a four-letter word a couple of years ago when tournament director Michael Glading made it explicitly clear how he felt about Lee ducking the Open for so long.

"If I’m brutally honest, I think if he’d wanted to come, he would have come by now," Glading said during the 2023 tournament.

"I don’t see any inclination for him to come this way.

"I find it disappointing that he hasn’t supported the national open."

Glading, in that same press conference, contrasted Lee’s attitude to that of New Zealand No 1 Ryan Fox, who regularly lamented his inability to play in Arrowtown due to other commitments.

"It comes down to a want, and Foxy really wants to play in this tournament. Danny has shown that he doesn’t."

Happily, for Otago golf fans, it looks like Lee and the tournament boss have shaken hands and made up.

Lee, in case you have forgotten, is a seriously good golfer.

He was the youngest winner of the US amateur in August 2008 — at 18 years and one month, he was six months younger than a bloke called Tiger Woods when he won it in 1994 — and was the world’s No 1 amateur until he turned professional in 2009.

While he might not have had the periods of sustained success at the top level he wanted, his elite career has been impressive.

Lee became the youngest winner on the European Tour when he won the Johnnie Walker Classic in Perth in 2009, and he won the Greenbrier Classic after a playoff on the PGA Tour in 2015.

The Korean-born Kiwi joined LIV Golf ahead of its second season and won the LIV Tucson tournament in 2023. He is part of the Iron Heads GC team in LIV alongside captain Kevin Na.

Lee rose as high as No 34 in the world, tied for 17th at the 2016 Masters at Augusta, had $US15 million ($NZ26 million) in earnings before he joined LIV, and was 34th on the 2024 LIV money list with $US3.06 million.

Now, finally, he returns to the New Zealand Open as a professional for the first time.

"It will be great to be playing back on home soil in front of my family, friends, and the New Zealand fans," Lee said.

"New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I am proud to represent New Zealand. I am looking forward to reconnecting with so many people who have supported me over a number of years."

Glading was understandably delighted to announce Lee’s return.

"It’s great that Danny is making his long-awaited return to the New Zealand Open," Glading said.

"It will be a special moment for him, the tournament and the golf community here in New Zealand.

"Danny has had an incredible career. We are excited to have him back, and we know the energy from the crowd will make it a truly memorable experience for everyone."

Lee missed the cut when he last played the New Zealand Open as an amateur at The Hills in 2009.