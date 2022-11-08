Tasman-Jones swapping a bat for clubs

Otago cricketer Josh Tasman-Jones prepares to play at the New Zealand Amateur at the Otago Golf Club. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It will be tee time and not tea time for Josh Tasman-Jones this week.

And he really hopes he does not score 100.

The experienced cricketer is code-hopping to see how his skills in his second sport stack up against some of the elite talent in the country.

Tasman-Jones, who has played seven first-class games and seven T20 games for the Volts, is lining up in the New Zealand Amateur starting at his home Otago Golf Club tomorrow.

The 32-year-old has been playing well at Balmacewen, and a particularly good run in the club’s Haggitt Cup competition inspired him to set his sights high this summer.

"My handicap started steadily coming down and I knew the New Zealand Amateur was on and started wondering if I could sneak into it," Tasman-Jones said yesterday.

"Because of my cricket experience, I haven’t got too much fear of failure or anything, so I thought I’d have a crack."

Tasman-Jones now plays off a 3.7 handicap.

He acknowledges that will be one of the fattest of the tournament when strokeplay qualifying starts tomorrow — that goes for two rounds, after which the top 32 men qualify for the matchplay — but he can’t wait for the experience.

"It will be great to get out on my home course, which is looking a picture, and have a crack against some great golfers.

"I’d love to play some good golf, but that’s about it. If I could sneak into the matchplay, that would be incredible."

Tasman-Jones has been grouped with leading Otago golfer Ben Patston and classy Palmerston North youngster Tyler Wood.

The cricket influence extends to his bag, as he is likely to have Volts fast bowler Matt Bacon as his caddy.

He grew up in Auckland but Tasman-Jones developed a love for both sports while spending time with his grandparents at Pauanui, in the Coromandel.

Watching cricket aged 2 with his keen grandmother was followed by picking up a golf club aged 5 with his grandfather.

"Golf was my release from cricket because I was 100% focused on cricket for a long time," he said.

"But more recently, golf has become more of a focus. I got sick of being around a 10 handicap, where I’ve been since I was about 15.

"I’ve juggled both for the past couple of years, but as the playing side of cricket has died down a little bit, I’ve been able to give more time to golf."

Tasman-Jones works for Dynasty Sportswear and, unsurprisingly, will be making sure the company’s apparel gets noticed at Balmacewen this week.

He said the mental application required for batting in cricket was the skill that translated best to golf.

"Obviously there’s the hand-eye, and the ball-striking ability.

"But I think there are quite a lot of parallels in the mental side of the game. There’s a lot of lag time between shots in cricket and in golf, and you need to be focused when you step up to execute a shot."

Tasman-Jones still relishes pulling on the pads for his Albion club.

But his primary ambition in cricket now is to do a solid job in his new position of Otago selector.

"From a playing perspective, I will just be focusing on club cricket. That will be my fix.

"I got everything I could out of my ability. I did the whole getting up at 6am and training before school.

"I’m at peace with my cricket. I’ve loved competing, and I loved getting an opportunity to play for Otago."

