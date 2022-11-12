Three players from Otago club into quarters

William McLauchlan, of the Otago Golf Club, tees off at the first hole during the opening round of matchplay at the NZ Amateur at Balmacewen yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Three Otago Golf Club players have survived the opening round of matchplay at the New Zealand Amateur while the top seeds cruised through to the quarterfinals in the women’s draw.

Co-medallist William McLauchlan, Brandon Hodgson, and Tom Lee reached the final eight yesterday to please the local supporters, who were out in force all day.

McLauchlan had a large following yesterday morning, taking on another Otago Golf Club member, Brett Kennelly, in the opening match after he survived a three-for-two playoff yesterday afternoon.

McLauchlan and Kennelly were locked in a tight battle, neither player getting more than a hole ahead through the first 12 holes.

Kennelly took a 1-up advantage heading into the back nine, but the No2 seed clawed a couple of holes back early to take the lead for the first time with a handful of holes to play.

The 19-year-old won another to be a couple up with three to play, but the experienced veteran won two of the three, including a birdie at the last to force extra holes.

The pair went shot for shot for three playoff holes before McLauchlan claimed victory on the 22nd.

He then went on to beat rising amateur Cooper Moore 3&2 yesterday afternoon to book his spot in the quarters today.

McLauchlan said it was a long day at the office.

"I played a few more holes than I would’ve liked to this morning," he said.

"Overall, it was pretty solid. My putting has been great; I’m just trying to keep it going.

"My caddy, Ryan, helped me out quite a bit today. This morning was pretty stressful, but I just managed to keep in it and keep fighting.

‘‘I managed to give myself a lot of looks and ended up capitalising on a few of them."

He had plenty of home support and hopes they will come out today to watch a blockbuster match against Golf New Zealand National Academy member Joshua Bai.

He saiid although he had not played Bai before, he knew the challenge ahead of him.

"It should be a good match. I know he’s very good at golf, so we’ll see what happens."

Fellow Otago Golf Club member Brandon Hodgson had two big wins today to book his place in today’s quarters against Tyler Wood.

The Otago representative beat Hamish Ireland yesterday morning 4&3 and Dominic Hazeldine 5&4 yesterday afternoon to be fresh heading into the final eight today.

Otago team-mate Tom Lee was clinical yesterday, beating 2018 New Zealand Amateur champion Charlie Smail 3&2, and then Australian Harry Goakes 1-up.

In the women’s draw, medallist Jessica Green comfortably beat Cassie Luo 6&5 yesterday morning to set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal match against Darae Chung.

Green said she had been playing great golf of late, and was looking forward to testing herself against one of New Zealand’s best amateurs in Darae Chung tomorrow morning.

"I was really steady out there. I played well, and although the scoreline was in my favour, it was still a great match.

"I’m really looking forward to playing Darae.

‘‘She’s a great player, so hopefully, we’ll have another really good match tomorrow."

Green is in some career-best form, recently finishing as the best women at the Carrus Open just over a month ago.

No 3 seed Vivian Lu, the 2018 champion,also survived a tough opening match against Tara Raj, winning 2-up.

Lu is battling with a bit of jetlag after returning home from Thailand, where she competed at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific.

After a tough start to the tournament, she has improved each day and said her game was in good shape.

She will play Aroha Minhinnick in today’s quarters, after Minhinnick upset Eunseo Choi.