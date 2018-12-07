Top sides too good for Otago

The final round of section play in the women's national interprovincial tournament this morning looks largely academic as the make-up of the semifinals has largely been decided.

Auckland and North Harbour will be the top two from Otago's division while Canterbury and Wellington are favoured to go through from the other division.

Defending champion Auckland looks set to win a fifth title which would give it five wins from the past six tournaments.

With 10 points and 24 games, Auckland has swept all teams aside and Otago was no exception as it lost all five games yesterday morning.

No1 Laura Hoskin suffered her first defeat but she hung in well, losing to Carmen Lim on the penultimate green.

No2 Danielle Bailey was down early and, despite working hard, could not get in front of Vivian Lee, losing 3 and 2.

All Otago players were down after the first five holes but No3 Abilgael Crawford turned six light and never recovered, losing to Miree Jung on the 11th green.

No4 Sumin Kang lost three of the first five holes but fought back to be square at the turn.

Her prospects looked good when she was still square after the 15th but she lost two of the final three holes.

Auckland No5 Fiona Xu was too strong for Susan Greig, taking an early lead and winning 7 and 5.

In the afternoon, Otago fared little better as it went down 4-1 to North Harbour.

Hoskin was back in the winner's circle beating Harbour No1 Silvia Brunotti 3 and 2 after a tough battle.

Bailey was square after five holes but the game drifted away from her and she lost to Anna An with one hole to spare.

North Harbour No3 Jessica Green led Abigael Crawford by three at the turn, eventually losing on the 15th green.

Otago youngster Kang had performed well to date but Yeonsoo Son was too strong for her, winning 7 and 6.

Danika Lee gave North Harbour its fourth win at the expense of Greig who started well but still lost on the 15th green.

Otago plays Hawkes Bay-Poverty Bay in the final round this morning and, with a good performance, could get up to third in division one.

Otago is two points behind third-placed Northland which meets Tasman this morning.