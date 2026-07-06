Final to be replayed due to wild weather

Tony Giles plays his approach to the first green during the Dunedin metropolitan pennant final played in arctic conditions at St Clair yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

The weather was fine for birdies at the St Clair club yesterday.

Not so great for golf, obviously.

The Dunedin metropolitan senior A pennant final between the St Clair Saints and the Otago Bombers was abandoned at about the halfway point.

Weather that had been rough at the time of the opening shot had turned into hideous conditions by the time the 12 hardy golfers were spread across the seventh, eighth and ninth holes.

The complete abandonment means the final will have to start again from scratch at a rescheduled date to be confirmed.

As expected, things were tight as the Bombers seek to win a ninth title in 11 years and the Saints chase redemption from being upset in the 2025 final.

At No 1, St Clair youngster Albie Reed held a 1-up advantage over Ryan Rosevear.

Jake Bleach (Saints) and Ben Patston (Bombers), and Connor Howes (Saints) and Brandon Hodgson (Bombers), were all square at No 2 and No 3 respectively.

Cam Botting held a 1-up advantage for St Clair over Duncan Croudis at No 4, and Parker Aluesi had the Saints in the same spot against Luke Murdoch at No 5.

Hayden Coutts (Bombers) was 2-up over Tony Giles at the tail.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz