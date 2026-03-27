Carol Dalton and Joanna Ke are preparing to go up against each other in the Otago Golf Club women's championship final today. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Age is just a number. You can find Carol Dalton and Joanna Ke walking the fairways and posting their birdies at Balmacewen most weekends. But the duo will go head to head when they contest the Otago Golf Club women's championship title today. It makes for an intriguing match-up — considering Ke is just 10, while Dalton is 70. Dalton has played off for the club title once before in her 39-year career at the club. But Ke is bidding to become the youngest winner in the club’s history, surpassing her coach, and Otago golfing stalwart, Shelley Duncan, who won the title at 15. Dalton is relatively relaxed about the task at hand but preparing for a battle after she scored a victory over the youngster in the first round of the club championships last year. ‘‘She’s maturing very quickly. She’s a different opponent this year,’’ Dalton said. Ke made headlines last year when she blitzed her way through the field to win the under-9 title at the Champion of Champions event in Lough Erne, Northern Ireland. The rising star, who celebrated her 10th birthday during that tournament, beat seven golfers in her division at the competition, considered the biggest junior invitational golf tournament in the world. Dalton wished her young opponent all the best, saying Ke was maturing into a lovely golfer and had a great career ahead of her. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz