Corey Peters (left) and Adam Hall make up New Zealand’s small but mighty team at the Paralympic Games in Milano Cortina. PHOTOS: PARALYMPICS NZAdam Hall is no stranger to what lies ahead. But that does not make the six-time Paralympian any less excited to hit the Milano Cortina slopes, Kayla Hodge reports. Adam Hall might consider himself one of the old dogs. But that just means the 38-year-old is full of tricks as he prepares for his sixth Paralympic Games in Italy next week. It is a record-equalling milestone for the Otago para alpine skier, who joins summer Paralympians Graham Condon and Michael Johnson in the exclusive club. Hall is in good company in the two-man New Zealand team, with longtime team-mate Corey Peters alongside him. "We jokingly say that we are kind of the geriatric athletes of the team and of the snow sports programme — a couple of old dogs," Hall told the Otago Daily Times. "Between Corey and myself with six games and Corey going into [four] ... with that comes a lot of experience. "For me, you know, I started in Italy in 2006 and 20 years later to do a full circle back is a pretty amazing thing." While they will be flying the flag for all of New Zealand, there is also plenty of blue and gold running through the team. Hall grew up Outram and now lives in Wānaka to be closer to the mountains. Peters is a Taranaki man but lives in Wānaka these days too; head coach Dan Bogue is from Alexandra, and chef de mission Jane Stevens also lives in Wānaka. "We’re obviously representing our country and ourselves, but also importantly [we are] able to represent our communities, our family, our friends and everybody that has been part of, for me, my journey over such a long period of time," Hall said. "To represent the good old Taieri as well ... is something that is pretty special. "It’s important to remember where you come from and your roots. Often Wānaka try and claim me — I’m an Outram boy." Hall is in line for a busy Paralympics, competing in the men’s slalom standing and giant slalom standing, while Peters will compete in the men’s downhill sitting — where he is the defending champion — the super G sitting and giant slalom sitting. Hall has been "sharpening the edge of the knife" during a final preparation camp before heading into the Paralympic village next week, and felt in good spirits ahead of the competition. Adam Hall is preparing for his record-equalling sixth Paralympic Games at Milano Cortina next week. "I had a pretty successful World Cup season and a good couple of years actually — some of the best couple of years in recent times — which has been really, really good. "But we know that that’ll soon be forgotten and what matters the most is what lays ahead in the next couple of weeks." Hall, who was born with spina bifida, is no stranger to the upcoming challenge, having won gold in the men’s slalom standing at the Paralympics in 2010 and 2018. He also won bronze in the men’s super combined standing in 2018 and 2022 and bronze in the men’s slalom standing in 2022. But he and his team have tailored the last couple of years of his training to work in his favour as he built up to the Milano Cortina slopes. He has been grinding away overseas since November — he got a small break at home for Christmas — and felt he was in a good place to "get the business done". Italy had been more accessible compared to the last three Paralympics in China, Russia and Korea, which were remote and made it harder for Hall to train in local conditions. But after Beijing in 2022, Hall changed his approach, and after spending 18 years based out of Colorado, started putting in more time based in Europe and around Italy. That helped things "feel a bit more like home" ahead of the next couple of weeks. "We’ve spent quite a bit of time here over the last three seasons, really. "This one, I think, will feel a little bit different just in that sense that it’s a little bit more accessible and we know the environment, we know what we’re in for. "Over the years, you know, the seasons have changed. "The conditions are not as stable as what they used to be once upon a time. "We just have to be ready and be best prepared for anything that may come in front of us." Hall, who is also the flag bearer for the New Zealand team — who will appear virtually at the opening ceremony on Friday — gets his campaign under way with the giant slalom standing on March 13. Peters starts in the downhill sitting on March 7.