Black Sticks men in final; women playing off for third

Otago star Kane Russell did what he does best.

Russell scored from an early penalty corner to help the Black Sticks men reach the Nations Cup final in Poland with a 2-1 win over Pakistan yesterday. New Zealand was due to play France in the final this morning.

It took Russell just 73 seconds to give his side the perfect start yesterday.

The Black Sticks had swarmed on to attack, earning two penalty corners inside the first minute but failing to convert either of them.

It was third time lucky for drag flick specialist Russell, who got low and swung hard and rocketed the ball into the net, off the elbow of a wincing Pakistani defender.

The Black Sticks went 2-0 up 10 minutes later thanks to a Jake Smith field goal.

It all looked simple but it was actually a show of class.

Otago veteran Hugo Inglis glided down the left flank and fired in a pinpoint reverse-stick pass to Smith, who was able to lean down and nudge it into the goal.

The rest of the game was a cagey affair as both sides traded penalty corners without being able to find the seam.

Pakistan had the final say with a late field goal but the Black Sticks held firm to get into the final.

In Spain, the New Zealand women were beaten 2-1 by Ireland.

It was 0-0 at halftime before Rose Tynan gave the Black Sticks the lead with a penalty corner.

Ireland equalised with a penalty corner and scored the winner with a field goal in the 51st minute.

The Black Sticks women were playing Chile for bronze this morning.