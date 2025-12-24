Black Sticks squad for Dunedin tournament named

Olivia Shannon. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Sticks are ready for their summer of hockey.

Hockey New Zealand yesterday confirmed the women’s squad for the tournament — actually called the Summer of Hockey — in Dunedin in late January.

It is the first time the Black Sticks have been to Dunedin since 2007. The four-team event is vital for their preparation for the 2026 FIH World Cup.

Black Sticks captain Olivia Shannon is excited about what the series represents for the squad.

"It’s exciting to have hockey back in New Zealand and to begin our build-up to the World Cup at home," Shannon said.

"Being back on the pitch after a big and successful 2025, welcoming players back from injury, and seeing this group come together is going to be really exciting.

"We’ve got a great squad and I can’t wait to see what we can do in Dunedin and in 2026."

The squad features a mix of experience and emerging talent with some key players returning to add further strength to the team.

Katie Doar returns to international hockey following a long rehabilitation process after surgery, her determination and resilience throughout the recovery process a strong reflection of her character.

Liz Thompson also returns to the Black Sticks environment after time away from the international stage, earning her selection through strong performances in the Premier Hockey League and bringing valuable experience back into the squad.

The outfielders get much of the attention but the Black Sticks’ ace card might be the woman guarding the net.

Grace O’Hanlon was in outstanding form at the Nations Cup and Oceania Cup, helping the Black Sticks secure two international gold medals.

O’Hanlon was then crowned the world goalkeeper of the year, the first time a New Zealander has won a senior FIH award.

The Black Sticks’ first game in the Dunedin tournament is against the United States on January 21.

Black Sticks

The squad

Anna Crowley, Britt Wang, Casey Crowley, Ella Hyatt-Brown, Emma Rainey, Grace O’Hanlon, Hannah Cotter, Hannah Gravenall, Holly Pearson, Hope Ralph, Josephine Murray, Julia Gluyas, Kaitlin Cotter, Katie Doar, Liz Thompson, Mezzy Surridge, Olivia Shannon, Rebecca Baker, Riana Pho, Tessa Reid — Allied Media