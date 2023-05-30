Wilson calls time on career

Nick Wilson runs upfield after scoring the first goal during the Men's Preliminary Pool A match between Japan and New Zealand on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Black Sticks striker Nick Wilson has announced his retirement from international hockey.

Wilson (32) earned 181 caps for New Zealand, finished as the seventh-highest goal-scorer in the country’s history with a tally of 78 goals, and wore the silver fern at three Olympics.

"My proudest moment during my career was putting on the black shirt for the very first time and representing New Zealand at the Olympics," Wilson said.

"Those memories are something I will forever treasure."

Wilson battled some injuries but showed genuine resilience and dedication to stay on the turf.

He plans to remain involved in hockey, envisioning a future playing at club level and potentially moving into coaching roles.

More time with partner Mattea and golden retriever Willow will be accompanied by working on his golf game.

Wilson said he was grateful for the support of his parents and coaches throughout his career.

"As I look back at my time in the black shirt, I am proud of what I achieved as an individual and as a team.

"As a young kid, I set out to be the best I could be, and I gave my everything to the game for over 25 years and only now I realise how much the game gave to me."

Former Black Sticks coach Shane McLeod fondly remembers Wilson’s debut and his evolution as a player.

"Nick was a very special athlete," McLeod said.

"He came into the Black Sticks side at a very young age but already showed a maturity well above his years.

"I was lucky enough to watch him grow as a player and a person.

"I have worked with many naturally gifted players but what was special about Nick was not only his skill set but also his constant need to improve."

— Staff reporter