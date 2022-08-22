Red Devils snatch trophy

The Southern Stampede has its eyes on the biggest prize this season.

But it has had to wave goodbye to a rather special trophy.

The Canterbury Red Devils claimed the Toa Kauhanga Riri Tio at the Queenstown Ice Arena on Saturday night.

The Ranfurly Shield of ice hockey is at stake in the second leg of doubleheaders hosted by the trophy holders, and the Red Devils won 4-3 on Saturday.

Not since pre-Covid times has the Stampede been relieved of the trophy.

The New Zealand Ice Hockey League-leading Stampede actually led 2-0 through goals from Daniel Vansickle and Stefan Amston.

But the Red Devils promptly scored three straight goals to lead by one going into the final period.

Canterbury then went ahead 4-2, and while Amston got his second with 10 minutes to play, the home team could not find a goal to take it to overtime.

There was still reason to celebrate as Thomas Carson-Pratt was recognised for playing his 100th game in the league.

On Friday night, the Stampede produced a magnificent effort in the second period in a 5-3 win.

The Red Devils led 1-0 after the first period before the Southern onslaught.

Amston, Josh Hurley, Lachlan Frear and Maxwell Macharg scored the goals as the Stampede took a 4-1 lead into the final period.

There were some home nerves when the Red Devils pulled it back to 4-3, but Macharg settled those when he grabbed his second into an empty net.

It was a deserved win for the Stampede, which sent down 54 shots to the opposition’s 25.

The Stampede still leads the Red Devils by five points at the top of the table.

It gets a week off before heading to Dunedin for the second southern derby against the Thunder.

The Thunder heads to Auckland to play the Admirals this weekend.