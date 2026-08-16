The Kings United Royals secured the Otago premier women’s points trophy with a comfortable 4-1 win over the University Huskies on Saturday. Coming into the game, the trophy was all but theirs. However, with the finals right around the corner, they wanted to do it in style — and you would say they managed to do that. After a slow first quarter, Kings really took command of things in the second period, eventually breaking the Huskies down with five minutes remaining until break, as Theodora Gempton opened the scoring. The Huskies needed the break but they could not get there unscathed, as Abby Fookes made it two in two minutes to put her side 2-0 to the good leading into halftime. For the Huskies, it was very much about damage limitation, but with it looking likely these two would square off again on Wednesday, neither side wanted to give too much away in what was a much cagier second half. Still, Kings found the time and space for Nina Murphy and McKaela Woodward to join in on the fun, pushing it to 4-0. Kate Speedy got one back for the Huskies late on, but it was merely a consolation. It was dominant from Kings, and they are heavy favourites to progress when these sides will indeed square off again on Wednesday night for a spot in the final. The City Highlanders wrapped up second spot with a comfortable 5-0 win over the University Stingrays. It has been a year of improvement for the students, so it will have been disappointing to suffer one of their heavier defeats in their final outing of the year. For the Highlanders, it has them in great shape heading into a blockbuster semifinal with Momona. Momona have limped their way into the end of the season, and were far from impressive in a 3-2 win over the Taieri Tigers, but only a fool would write them off heading into the finals. In the premier men’s competition, there was more pain for the University club, as the Whales were pummelled 8-2 by the Taieri Tuataras. The Whales found themselves 4-0 down with over half of the second quarter remaining. The Tuataras did not let up, as Hugo Maitland fired in four in a memorable afternoon for the young striker. It is a warning shot if there ever was one from the defending champions, who will take on the Kings United Cobras for a spot in Saturday’s final. The Cobras kept up their good form with an easy 7-0 win over the University Panthers, making it four defeats on the day for University. Wednesday’s other semifinal will be between the Albany Alligators and the University Whales.