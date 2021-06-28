NSW thrash Queensland to win State of Origin series

New South Wales players celebrate their victory over Queensland. Photo: Getty Images

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has urged his side to capitalise on their dominance and push on to the most one-sided series result in State of Origin history following their game two destruction of Queensland.

The Blues cast aside an extraordinary build-up to the Suncorp Stadium clash, their backline again running rings around the Maroons in a series-clinching 26-0 victory on Sunday night.

Josh Addo-Carr scored twice, captain James Tedesco was instrumental at fullback and Latrell Mitchell bagged an intercept try as one of several big first-half plays that set the tone for the match.

It was the first time Queensland have been held scoreless in Brisbane and followed a record 50-6 thrashing of Paul Green's men in Townsville.

Now a cumulative scoreline of 76-6 leaves Fittler's side with wiggle room in July 14's third game to eclipse the previous-best 62-point differential NSW accrued in a 3-0 series victory in 2000.

The Maroons plucked a series win last season but the Blues have now made it three from the last four as they eye their own sustained period of dominance.

"That was a great team," coach Brad Fittler said of the 2000 side he captained.

"So (to be on track to replicate them) it's a bit of a sign of respect to each other ... (Sweeps) are not easy. They (Queensland) only had one (during an eight-year run).

"It can be (a period of dominance), but a lot of things have to work in your favour."

A last-minute injury to much-hyped Maroons debutant Reece Walsh on Saturday was quickly trumped by the eligibility concerns that saw his replacement Ronaldo Mulitalo withdrawn on game-day.

It certainly didn't bother the Blues though as they weathered an intense first 10 minutes then exploited a tiring Maroons pack who weren't helped by their disjointed backline.

NSW scored three tries and bombed another in a decisive 21-minute period to blow Queensland away then desperately snuffed out the Maroons' best efforts when their own offence dried up in the second half.

"It hurts a lot right now but we're going to have to shake it off (because) they're licking their lips for 3-0," Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans said.

"I just hope the silver lining tonight might be that it sparks something inside of us that kicks us into gear.

"It's tough enough they've won the series, let alone (potentially winning) 3-0."

The Maroons looked lost when they did get a peek at the Blues' line, their attack clunky and slow as halves Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster struggled to create.

It cost them too, Valentine Holmes pushing a pass that found the fingertips of Mitchell, who raced almost 90 metres for a 12-0 lead.

It was Mitchell's third big play of an influential first half, the centre dragging Holmes back in goal to earn a repeat set and stripping Kyle Feldt in a play that led to Addo-Carr's first try.

With Queensland's exhausted forwards out on their feet or already benched, the floodgates were completely opened when Addo-Carr again streaked clear after 32 minutes.

He found Tom Trbojevic for an 18-0 lead, Cameron Murray blowing another golden chance in a one-sided first half.

In for the injured Harry Grant at hooker for Queensland, Andrew McCullough was replaced by Ben Hunt just before halftime while centre Dane Gagai missed seven first-half tackles.

Addo-Carr's second try sparked wild celebrations with 10 minutes to go as Queensland became just the fifth side in Origin history to be held scoreless.