The boss of New Zealand's biggest stadium wants the government to crack down on unruly sports fans and follow Australia's lead when it comes to handing out punishments.

On Sunday night, Eden Park hosted the NRL semifinal between the Warriors and the Newcastle Knights in front of a record home crowd of 48,511.

The Warriors lost 12-10, and referee Ashley Klein and his officials were booed off the park after two contentious late decisions went against the home side.

Bottles, cans and rubbish were thrown from the crowd towards the officials as they left the field after the final whistle.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said this was an "isolated incident at the end of the game".

James Fisher-Harris runs onto the field in front of the packed-out Eden Park crowd. Photo: Getty Images

He said the stadium was working with the NRL and the Warriors "to ensure that if able to identify those individuals, we'll work with them to see what the appropriate penalty would be to put in place".

Sautner pointed to a similar incident in Australia over the weekend at an AFL preliminary final in Melbourne, and suggested New Zealand should take note of how that was dealt with.

"Just looking across the ditch, the AFL had a similar incident with over 40,000 projectiles thrown onto the MCG, and they do have strict penalties in Australia with up to $5000 fines and five-year bans," Sautner said.

Warriors fans at Eden Park on Sunday night. Photo: Getty Images

"We have raised the issue with the previous government around pitch invasions and the issue of projectiles, and we'll be doing the same with the current government to see what mitigations are being put in place to ensure that if people do partake in this sort of activity, the appropriate penalties will be implemented."

Sunday's game was the first NRL match the Warriors had hosted at Eden Park since 2014, and Sautner said no incidents were reported to the stadium via the safety reporting number.

An NRL spokesman said in a statement: "All supporters who attend NRL games are subject to the NRL Spectator Code of Conduct.

"The safety of match officials, along with players, officials and fans is paramount. Anyone found breaching the required standards can expect to be subject to significant sanctions, including being banned from venues."

Warriors fans hold up signs during the game against the Newcastle Knights at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

Sautner said the safety of their staff, the players, fans, and also the referees was of "critical importance to us".

"I just want to reiterate, and I think everyone who attended the fixture would say the atmosphere was electric, the on-field performance wasn't what we'd all hoped for, but we don't want that isolated incident to overshadow such a memorable moment at our national stadium."

He could understand some Warriors fans being upset by the actions of others.

"I think emotion plays a huge part in sport, and unfortunately those emotions have probably got the better of some of those fans that attended.

"But when you consider the economic activity, the international profile, the social connection and national pride arising out of last night's game, you can understand the disappointment of other fans from seeing this behaviour being reported rather than the wonderful culture and embracing of the Warriors faithful that did occur earlier in the day and throughout the match."