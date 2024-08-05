Warrior Shaun Johnson to retire from NRL

Shaun Johnson sits fourth on the list of all-time appearances for the Warriors. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

NZ Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson, who has played for 14 seasons in the NRL, is to retire at the end of this season.

Johnson, who turns 34 next month, informed his teammates of his decision earlier today before confirming it publicly tonight.

"This is a decision that I've sat with for a while now and one I'm probably still coming to terms with", Johnson said when speaking with his teammates.

"It's obviously still very raw, but I'm so grateful to the club and to you boys who I get to come into work with every day with a smile on face. I have never taken any of it for granted.

"The job (this season) is not over so, let's rip in and get back to doing what we do but I just wanted to let you all know first that at the end of the season, that will be me (done)."

Johnson had been hampered by a chronic Achilles injury this season which was so bad at times that he struggled to walk around the house.

Earlier this year he spoke candidly to friend and co-host Brook Ruscoe on his new podcast Play On Sports Show about questioning retirement.

"The hardest part about it is I still love the sport so much. I still feel like if I'm healthy I can compete at the highest level… [but] I'm not the only one involved in this decision.

"We've got a team that are playing really well without me - so that's a factor. There is, damn, I am really enjoying being able to walk down my stairs at the moment. I'm enjoying getting out of bed and not hobbling. I feel like I can breathe again.

"But there's also the part where, If I'm sitting at home next year and I'm watching the boys go to work… I don't know how that makes me feel."

Johnson later returned from a six-week layoff to make his 265th career appearance in Friday night's 20-30 loss to the Eels.

Impact will be 'remembered here forever'

"There's an entire generation of kids in this country who picked up a rugby league ball because of Shaun Johnson", One New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

"His impact on not only this club, but also rugby league is New Zealand, is something that will be remembered here forever."

George said as talented and amazing as Johnson had been as a player, as a person he had made just as big an impact at the Warriors through the years.

"I know Shaun hasn't made this decision lightly and he will depart with the full support of the club and his peers.

"Our last home game of the season against the Bulldogs, another sell-out, will be a fitting farewell for him here at Go Media Stadium."

George said the Warriors appreciated all that Johnson had done for the club and wished him and his family all the best in the future.

Head coach Andrew Webster said Johnson had been "exceptional" for the club and the game for many years.

"It's been a pleasure working with him at two different stages of his career here. He's a rare talent who will leave an unbelievable legacy.

"But, as he says, it's not over yet and we want to do all we can to ensure he has the best send-off possible."

As Warrior No 168, Johnson made his NRL debut against the Sydney Roosters in 2011 in a season which ended with him playing in the grand final against Manly Warringah.

He was the Warriors' record points-scorer with 1197 points, while he was the club's second all-time try scorer with 78, one ahead of Jones and behind Manu Vatuvei's tally of 152.

Johnson has made 228 appearances for the Warriors.