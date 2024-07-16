Warriors captain Tohu Harris out for season

Warriors captain Tohu Harris. Photo: Getty Images

The Warriors have suffered a major blow to their NRL campaign with captain Tohu Harris ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery.

A chronic wrist injury has been impacting the 234-game veteran's performance for much of the season.

After playing the first 10 games of the campaign, Harris was given a four-week break after the clash against the Roosters on 12 May to treat the wrist injury.

The 32-year-old returned for the round 14 match against the Cowboys and then played in the following three games against the Storm, Titans and Broncos. Used off the bench in three of the encounters, he was on the field for just 25 minutes in the win over Brisbane.

While Harris was originally named for the round 18 clash against the Bulldogs on 6 July, he was subsequently withdrawn and initially ruled out indefinitely before a decision was made to have surgery.

In his 14 appearances this season, Harris averaged 132 metres and 37 tackles a game.