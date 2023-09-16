Win ups the Wahs to NRL semifinal

Warriors players celebrate after Addin Fonua-Blake scores a try during the NRL semifinal. Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

A 40-10 win against the Newcastle Knights has secured an NRL semifinal spot for the New Zealand Warriors.

The New Zealand Herald sports reporter Christopher Reive wrote "There was a lot to like about that performance from the Warriors; a fast start, some solid defence to stand up against the Knights' strong attack, stayed composed when the Knights struck early in the second half, then tightened the screws late."

The Warriors will next meet the Brisbane Broncos, while the Penrith Panthers will clash with the Melbourne Storm.