Age asset against youngsters

Mike Lee. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He may be close to retirement age but he can still mix it with the youngsters.

Dunedin motorcyclist Mike Lee competed in the Whanganui Boxing Day meeting on Thursday in the Formula Sport junior class and picked up a runner-up prize.

Lee, 63, said he was racing against some much younger riders but age helped him keep in front of those of a younger ilk.

The race is called junior as it is categorised on the size and power of the engines.

Those in the grade had to be 600cc or lower.

The Formula sport junior class was over two races around the Whanganui street circuit or Cemetery Circuit.

He had finished both third and first in the races over the past couple of years and was more than satisfied with second place this time around.

"It is hard going.

"You are on the go the entire time, and the programme goes the whole day.

"We had rain to start and it was slippery and then it come out fine which was good," he said.

Many of the riders he faced where more than 40 years younger than him but experience was a real asset and had led to his placing, he said.

He finished second in both races for the class.

Hometown rider Jeff Croot won the grade.

The top grade was won by Mitch Rees, of Whakatane, who won at Whanganui for the fourth time in a row.