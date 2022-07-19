Buchanan learns plenty from JuniorGP debut

Cormac Buchanan (front) leads Collin Viejer during the JuniorGP World Championship race in Portugal yesterday. PHOTO: POCO MARTIN/ONE PERCENT MAGAZINE

Southland rider Cormac Buchanan has ticked off another significant milestone in his fledgling global career.

Buchanan made his debut in the JuniorGP World Championship series in Portugal yesterday.

He was given the rare opportunity as his Spanish team, AGR Racing, offered him a wildcard for the round.

Buchanan (15) had not even swung his leg over the Moto3 KTM bike used in the JuniorGP series until a practice session on Thursday — and at the challenging Portimao circuit, no less.

His natural talent shone through as he qualified 18th, just 1sec off pole position.

In the race, Buchanan finished 19th, just 0.4sec off the points.

He said he was "pretty darn excited" given his experience on the bike was so limited.

"The race itself was a brutal introduction to the intensity of the JuniorGP ranks.

"I got a good start but unfortunately some riders crossed in front and crunched me, which forced me wide at turn one.

"Then another rider took me off the circuit at turn three.

‘‘And that was just moments into the first lap.

‘‘What an initiation."

Buchanan rejoined the race dead last but managed to pass some riders and get in the battle for 14th.

"Although obviously the result was not what I expected, I learned a massive amount and know I have the pace to make an impact."

Buchanan will now return to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for a round in Austria next month.

He hopes to ride in the next JuniorGP round in Italy but that will require another significant injection of funding.