Disastrous day for Liam Lawson at Melbourne GP

Red Bull Racing's New Zealand driver Liam Lawson drives during the third practice session of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix. Photo: Reuters

Liam Lawson has qualified 18th for the Melbourne Grand Prix, in his debut for Red Bull Racing.

It was a disastrous day for the 23-year-old New Zealander, entering his first full season in F1.

With time expiring in the first qualifying period, Lawson locked up his front tyres heading into the second to last corner, veering onto the grass.

He aborted his lap, heading straight down the pit lane.

It came after Lawson had no running in the third practice session of the weekend, earlier on Saturday, due to a mechanical issue.

While completing his first timed lap this afternoon, something went wrong with the power unit in Lawson's car, and his Red Bull engineers immediately urged him to return to the pits.

Liam Lawson. Photo: Reuters

When Lawson asked if it was a major issue, his engineer wouldn't say.

He was one of two drivers who didn't complete a lap during the third practice session, along with Haas rookie Oliver Bearman.

Bearman crashed out in the first practice session, and his car hadn't been repaired in time for the second. It means he only completed a handful of laps before Saturday evening's qualifying session.

Lawson's engine issue came at a terrible time.

He is the only driver on the F1 grid who hasn't raced in Melbourne, and every tour of the circuit was an opportunity for him to iron out any issues he has had with his new car.

Lawson showed good improvement in the second practice, compared to the first, bringing down the gap to his four-time reigning World Champion teammate, Max Verstappen.

Talking on 10 Sport's live coverage of the third practice session, former World Champion Damon Hill said Lawson's entire race weekend had been "compromised" by the mechanical issue.

McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri was fastest in the third practice session, followed by Mercedes' George Russel, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.