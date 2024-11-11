'It's bulls***': Lawson calls for NZ anthem at McLaren wins

Liam Lawson says McLaren is a New Zealand team and the anthem should reflect that. Photo: Getty Images

Liam Lawson says the McLaren team should play the New Zealand national anthem rather than the British one when it wins races.

The McLaren team was founded by famed New Zealand driver Bruce McLaren in 1963 and had been in Formula One since 1966. McLaren was killed while testing a car in Britain in 1970.

Lawson, who has been making a name for himself with his aggressive driving for RB this season, is no less forthright off it.

He called it ''completely bulls***" that "God Save the King" was played by McLaren at podium finishes, arguing "God Defend New Zealand" would better honour Bruce McLaren.

"It's a New Zealand team, the name is still McLaren. I have no idea,'' Lawson said on the Red Flags podcast.

"Red Bull play the Austrian national anthem and the team's based in the UK. McLaren's based in the UK, but it's a New Zealand team.

"It's completely bulls***, that's what it is.

"Honestly! Especially if you're from New Zealand...because Bruce McLaren is an absolute legend."

Bruce McLaren was killed in Britain in 1970 while testing a car. Photo: Getty Images

McLaren, which has had 188 F1 victories, races under a British licence. The team has won eight constructors' championships, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and two Indianapolis 500s.

Bruce McLaren, a proud New Zealander, won four F1 races, the last being the Belgian Grand Prix in 1968. He was runner-up in the 1960 F1 drivers' championship and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

A racing car designer and engineer, he founded McLaren in 1963.