Lawson holds on for seventh as Norris wins

Liam Lawson leads Pierre Gasly around the bend at the Sao Paulo GP. Photo: Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points, while Kiwi driver Liam Lawson finished seventh.

Norris' teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane, another astonishing performance from the four-time world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.

Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren.

The two Ferrari's failed to finish after being involved in crashes.

A Racing Bull's team strategy finally worked out for Lawson who only made one pit stop and managed to nurse home a set of medium tyres.

Lawson, who started seventh on the grid, started on softs, but they were soon ineffective and he was forced into the pits.

While his team-mate Isack Hadjar made a second pit stop to change to a set of soft tyres late in the race, Lawson stayed out and completed 50 laps on a worn set of mediums to grab seventh place, just ahead of Hadjar.

The result, his third best this season, moves the 23-year-old Kiwi up to 14th in the standings.

There are three rounds remaining in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

- Reuters / Additional reporting on Liam Lawson from RNZ