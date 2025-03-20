Long recovery for driver after Ruapuna Speedway crash

Kevin Ban behind the wheel in 2020. Photo: Supplied

A GivealIttle fund has been set up to raise money for a motor racing driver who was seriously injured in a fiery crash.

Kevin Ban.

Kevin Ban was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and after receiving emergency care he was flown to the National Burn Centre at Middlemore Hospital.

“He’s getting the best possible burns care. He remains in serious, but stable condition and will face a long recovery,” partner Tania Curtin said on Givealittle.

As of Thursday, the page had raised almost $20,000 for the driver.

Following the crash, Ruapuna Speedway initiated a full investigation into the freak accident to better understand what happened.

“Our thoughts remain with the driver and his family, and we are providing support where possible,” the speedway said on Facebook.

Curtin said the funds will go toward supporting Kevin and his family and keeping things ticking over while he’s unable to run his business Horsepower Heads in Wigram.