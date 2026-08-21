Liam Lawson admits it is going to be challenging, but he's excited to be driving a Red Bull car again.

Lawson was promoted to the top team following the announcement that Isack Hadjar had suffered a wrist injury and would be unable to race this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

It will mark his return to the team for the first time since his brief stint at the start of the 2025 championship where he lasted just two rounds before being demoted to Racing Bulls where he has been since.

"It's obviously not what I expected coming into this weekend, but its a good opportunity," Lawson told media at Zandvoort.

"We've had quite a good season so far this year. For me, I'm just focused on trying to continue that this weekend, although it's in a different car. That's what I'm focused on."

Lawson had always felt that he hadn't been given long enough in his initially stint with the top team. So does he feel more comfortable this time?

"Overall, for sure in terms of just being in Formula 1. I've had a lot more races since then as well. I feel much more comfortable racing in this sport, but it's going to be a very challenging weekend, for sure."

The 24-year-old hopes it won't take him too long to get up to speed in the new car.

"I'm sure getting in the car at the start of practice is going to be quite foreign and take a bit of getting used to, but I honestly think trying to learn as much as I can through even the Sprint Qualifying and Sprint, and being as prepared for Quali on Saturday, that's probably the target."

Red Bull obviously felt Lawson was better suited to scoring points with these new specification cars than reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese will instead take Lawson's seat in Racing Bulls this weekend.

With top 10 finishes in all but three of the 11 rounds so far, he has shown that he has generally mastered the new 50/50 power split in the engines.

The Red Bull car will be a different drive for him but with an extra year of racing he will have the confidence to overcome any shortcomings.

He sits ninth in the drivers' championship, behind the the top four teams.

Therefore, finishing in the top eight is key.

Hadjar had a few issues with the car at the start of the year, but has been consistently in the top six in the last seven rounds and Lawson needs to get somewhere close to that, although top eight would be a pass mark.

No matter what result Lawson achieves this weekend it is unlikely to change anything in regards to his future in the sport.

A good result will, however, show other teams that he has what it takes to be more than just a midfield driver.

"I'm really focused on trying to get something out of the weekend. It would be great to do that and have a good weekend, but I'm sure it's going to be challenging."

Lawson made his F1 debut at Zandvoort in 2023 as an injury replacement for Daniel Ricciardo.

He finished 13th then, didn't race there in 2024 and was 12th last year.