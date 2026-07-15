Paddon up against dad, sister

Hayden Paddon, pictured during the Australian Rally Championship, is lining up for Rally Southland on Saturday. PHOTO: TAYLER BURKE/SHOTSBYTAYB

Family bragging rights could be on the line when Hayden Paddon races in Southland this weekend.

Paddon will line up for his first race in New Zealand this season at the Barry Robinson Memorial Rally Southland — which is also round three of the New Zealand Rally Championship — on Saturday.

Adding to the occasion is the presence of Paddon’s father, Chris, and sister, Eve, who will compete in their Toyota Levin.

“I’m definitely looking forward to that,’’ Paddon said.

“This is the first time Dad and I have competed in the same rally together. Catlins and the Wyndham Rally used to be some of Dad’s favourites.

“Dad wasn’t going to compete again after the Silver Fern but he has got the car, so it would be rude if he doesn’t drive it. It will be Eve’s first rally, so it will be a big challenge.

“Hopefully they enjoy it and have fun — it is about having skids.”

Paddon, who was the first Kiwi to win a World Rally Championship event in Argentina in 2016, has been overseas, contesting WRC events in Monte Carlo, Croatia — where he finished third — and Japan.

He will be the first car on the road this weekend but wear the No 20, which he carries at WRC events, and will be at the wheel of his Hyundai i20N Rally 2.

It is the same car driven by former Australian Supercar driver Alex Rullo at Rally Otago, where he retired the car after an off-road excursion on stage eight.

“The car is all repaired. It was mainly cosmetic damage. It was structurally and mechanically fine,” Paddon said.

Southland has not been a regular on the New Zealand championship calendar in recent years, making for a new challenge for Paddon.

“There are a couple of little bits similar when I was there a couple of years ago.

“It is nice, it is exciting, to have the challenge of new stages.

“Anywhere you go in Southland the roads are nice, fast and flowing. That is the stuff I love.”

Course clerk Craig Jessop is rapt to have Paddon returning to the event.

Cars and drivers will be in Invercargill from 4pm on Friday before the ceremonial start at 6pm.

Cars will leave Wyndham at 8.30am on Saturday before racing seven special stages, finishing in Invercargill in the afternoon. — Allied Media