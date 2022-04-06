Racing overseas makes Gilmour value home event

Dunedin rally driver Emma Gilmour is excited at the prospect of driving on her home roads in this weekend’s Rally of Otago. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Racing on the world stage has not dampened Emma Gilmour’s love of her hometown event.

If anything, it has only made her appreciate it more.

The Dunedin rally driver returned home last month, having completed her first race with the McLaren team at the Extreme E rally series in Saudi Arabia.

It was a special moment for the 42-year-old, who qualified for the final alongside race partner Tanner Foust, before a crash by Foust left them unable to complete that final.

She completed her second MIQ stint on return — among the last people to go through the system.

That, alongside having been among the Kiwis stuck overseas last year, added to the appreciation of being home.

But this weekend’s Otago Rally is special to Gilmour in its own right, and it is those overseas experiences that make it so important to her.

"The roads are very special because they’re smooth and they’re fast," she said.

"It’s something, unless you’ve raced overseas, you sort of take for granted. But they’re roads the farmers and the tankers are using during the week, so they’re in really good condition.

"Gravel rallying overseas, they’re generally forestry roads, or roads that haven’t been very well looked after, so they’re pretty rough.

"Our roads are almost as smooth as tarmac in a lot of sections. It’s a real drivers’ event, because you’re not having to worry about looking after the car as such, that it doesn’t break due to the stage being so rough.

"It’s all about speed and carrying with good pace notes and stuff."

She added the spectators and support the Otago Rally attracted gave it a big boost.

Gilmour has finished second before and it was an event she said she would love to win, although she admitted star driver Hayden Paddon was "always going to take a bit of beating".

It had been a busy stint back home for Gilmour, who also returned home for a month in January.

That was broken up by her debut in a McLaren car, which she said was "still amazing".

The event, held in a desert in Saudi Arabia, had been a big one for the team.

Gilmour had filled in as a reserve driver during the Extreme E series, which uses electric cars, for Veloce last year.

However, for the rest of the group it was a completely new experience.

For Gilmour, pulling on the McLaren gear for the first time had its own level of significance.

"It was really special," she said.

"Putting on your helmet and you’ve got your reference to Bruce McLaren’s first race number and putting on the race suit, it’s a very special feeling.

"It came with a lot of pressure as well. It’s a very high-intensity race series in itself.

"Add in the fact you’re representing the McLaren brand, I wanted to make sure I did a good job. I always expect high standards of myself but I think I expected even higher."

Her next race on the circuit is in Italy on May 7-8.

She plans to leave at the end of this month, although has not yet confirmed her flights.