Balmer lands Pulse spot in place of pregnant Tofa

Laura Balmer. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Central Pulse have swapped one Southern Steel defender for another.

Rising defender Laura Balmer has been signed as a replacement for the Pulse, after former Steel defender Taneisha Tofa (nee Fifita) withdrew as she is expecting her first child.

Balmer has played for the Southern Blast for the past two seasons and is part of the New Zealand under-21 squad.

Balmer, who played one game for the Steel last season and was a replacement on the bench for several other games, said she was excited about the opportunity in Wellington.

"It’s a pinch-me-moment, is every netballers’ dream to be in this position and still feels a bit surreal," Balmer said

"But I am so, so excited for my netball and to be in one of the best environments to improve and get better."

Balmer, who turns 21 next month, will pause her medical studies at the University of Otago and concentrate on an integrated Bachelor of Arts course over the next 12 months while making the most of her netball opportunities.

Pulse specialist defence coach Waimarama Taumaunu called Balmer one of the "young defences in the country with the greatest potential".