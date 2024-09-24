Dunedin men win B grade to make history

The Dunedin’s men’s netball team won the B grade at the national championships in Tauranga at the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin's male netballers have created their own little slice of history.

After being down five points at halftime, Dunedin beat Eastern Pakuranga 38-37 to win the B grade at the men’s national championships in Tauranga on Saturday.

It was a brilliant turnaround from Dunedin who lost 35-33 to Eastern on the opening day.

Dunedin will be elevated to the six-team A grade next season and, with Christchurch being relegated to B grade, Dunedin will be the only South Island team in the premier grade.

It is believed to be the first time only Dunedin will represent the South Island in A grade.

Dunedin captain Byron Sanders is proud of his team’s efforts.

"We’re absolutely ecstatic to have won the B grade in a very competitive grade against some really tight competition", Sanders said.

"Most of the games were within five points, so that was excellent to get across the line.

"We had a really good group of both experienced and young athletes with us.

"But also a very clear game plan which we worked on throughout our trainings to campaign and were able to execute out on court."

Dunedin, coached by John Mathias, finished the competition with seven wins from tnine games, only losing to Eastern Pakuranga and Hawkes Bay 36-35 on the opening day.

Waikato Tainui 1 prevailed 57-51 against Wellington 1 to win the A grade while Waitakere downed Christchurch 37-32 in the under-20 grade.

Net Blacks coach Helene Wilson, who previously coached the Northern Mystics, watched the final and Sanders expected some Dunedin players to be named in the national squad.