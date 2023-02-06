Injury query over Fisher after easy win

Steel wing attack Sam Winders catches the ball during a pre-season match against the Swifts in Invercargill yesterday. PHOTO: DIANNE MANSON / MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

The Southern Steel has got its pre-season campaign under way, thumping the New South Wales 74-42 in Invercargill yesterday.

But there is real concern after goal shoot George Fisher went down with what looked to be in a serious knee injury in the third quarter.

Fisher, who already had both knees strapped, collided with Swifts goal keep, and former Southern Steel training partner, Losa Fifita as they both went for the ball in the air.

She was instrumental before she went off, coming out of the circle providing an extra option on attack, holding strongly at the back, having good movement to shimmy away from her defenders and was the dominant shooter for the home team.

She was expected to be assessed in the next 48 hours after the incident.

But there are still plenty of positives, the Steel looking slick on attack against a depleted Swifts due to a Covid outbreak among the senior players.

Coach Reinga Bloxham felt her side played well against the Australian one-on-one defence but there was always room for improvement.

"I think for the majority of the time we were pretty good," Bloxham said.

"I think at times could have been better, just holding our space a little bit longer and being clear with how we present to the ball so that’s something we can take away and keep practising.

"I think it’s nice for us to play against that style because we’re not used to it but it’s great preparation going forward."

Sam Winders, in her first outing in Steel colours, had a stunning game.

She looked right at home in her new position of wing attack, showing off her court craft, directing traffic and putting in some nice feeds from the top of the circle.

"It’s nice to see her being challenged in a new way out in that wing attack position but she’s running some great lines, she’s making some good feeds into the circle with George — long may that continue," Bloxham said.

But Winders’ defensive prowess still came through, when she jumped across the Swifts transverse line to tip the ball back in court, resulting in a Georgia Heffernan goal at the other end of the court.

It put the Steel up 11-7 and set the platform for the team to push on to lead 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Steel went up a gear in the second quarter, taking the game away from the Swifts’ reach, winning the quarter 23-12.

Ivari Christie replaced Kate Heffernan at centre and made an immediate impact.

She was "fearless", had some lovely touches on attack and took a flying intercept in the pocket.

The home side led 42-23 at halftime.

The Swifts had a better third quarter, picking up more ball on defence and Sophie Fawns — the only fully contracted Swifts player to make the trip — came in to the game more and sank some nice long shots.

Lili Gorman-Brown shifted from centre to wing attack and made a difference, cutting to the circle edge nicely but the Steel pushed out to 63-31 and continued its momentum in the final quarter.

There were some glimpses of good connections forming across the court for the Steel, a promising sign for the season ahead.

Captain Te Huinga Red Selby-Rickit, Kate Burley and Courtney Elliot rotated together nicely in the defensive circle and Renee Savai’inaea was solid at wing defensive.

"You don’t know how much [Savai’inaea] does until she’s off the court."

All three circle defenders each provided something different, but at times were exposed by the Swifts’ speed, she said.

That was a work-on as the Steel looked ahead to its match against the Central Pulse tomorrow.

The Steel would have to change up its timing, take the hits on the body on the take and adapt.

"They’ve [the Pulse] got some really smart game players out there as well, so we have to be able to adapt quickly to what they throw at us and then try and over come that.

"I think this has been good prep for us going forward."

Pre-season game - The scores

Steel 74

George Fisher 44/48, Georgia Heffernan 16/25, Jess Allan 14/16

Swifts 42

Lauren Woods 23/28, Sophie Fawns 17/23, Kiara Bloor 2/3

Quarter scores: 19-11, 42-23, 63-31, 74-42