Physed C claims first win of season

Physed C claimed its first victory of the season with a dominant 60-34 win against South Pacific Titans A on Saturday.

Physed C started well, putting together a run of five goals to take a comfortable lead halfway through the first quarter. Physed was strong on defence and made it difficult for the South Pac attackers to get the ball into their shooting circle. Before the end of the first quarter, Physed put on another run of five goals to take a 17-8 lead at the quarter break.

The second quarter went the same way, Physed capitalising on errors from South Pac and extending the lead with a run of nine goals.

Anna Henderson was disruptive in the midcourt for Physed and created several turnovers for her side.

South Pac made changes to its shooting circle with five minutes left in the first half in an attempt to pull back the deficit, but went into the halftime break still down 35-16.

The Titans came out firing in the third period with the changes made towards the end of the second period paying off. South Pac goal defence Jayne Beattie put in a power of work and was able to pick up several rebounds as well as intercepts to get her team possession and bring it back into the game.

The defensive pressure from South Pac made it harder for Physed to get the ball through the court but some good patience allowed it to retain possession and continue to add to the score. South Pac won the third quarter by one, but was still down 46-28.

Physed made changes for the final period of play which put them back into a good flow right the way through the court. Anna Young and Molly Ellis both picked up several rebounds in the Physed defensive circle to give Physed more ball again, which goal shoot EJ Alter continued to slot at the other end.

The final quarter was almost a repeat of the first with Physed dominating the scoring to finish the game with a 26-goal buffer to get its first points on the table.

In other games, Physed A won the battle of Physed club. It it was pushed by the Physed B team, but won 47-40.

College A extended its winning streak after another impressive showing over St Hilda’s Senior A 59-42. The Southern Magpies remain top of the table after a dominant performance against University Albion A, winning 81-39.

- Bridget Thayer

