Premiership cut to two rounds under Sky deal

The ANZ Premiership will look a little different next year. Photo: Getty Images

Netball New Zealand and Sky TV have agreed on a one-year extension to their existing broadcasting partnership, while the 2025 ANZ Premiership will be reduced to a new two-round format.

There will be 30-round robin matches and two finals over a 12-week period. Under the current three-round format, 45 matches and two finals are played over a 17-week period.

The national body said the change was designed to ensure an engaging and exciting competition in response to teams' and audience feedback.

Last month, RNZ reported Netball NZ had already inked a significantly reduced broadcast deal with Sky Sport for another year.

It also reported the one-year deal was to effectively buy the national body some time as it explored joining Australia's Super Netball competition from 2026.

Netball NZ has also entered into a further 12-month partnership with Television New Zealand, for free-to-air coverage of ANZ Premiership Saturday matches - a new initiative this year.

Further partnership conversations for 2026 and beyond were due to begin later this year, Netball NZ said.

At least 10 Silver Ferns international games are planned during 2025, which will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sport (also on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go).

All ANZ Premiership Sunday and Monday games will be live on Sky, but the Saturday afternoon games will be broadcast with a delay on Sky Sport (as well as Sky Sport Now and Sky Go).

The two Finals Series matches will be available to watch live, with free-to-air coverage on Sky Open.

Next year's Saturday afternoon ANZ Premiership round robin matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air exclusively on TVNZ.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said: "The sporting landscape continues to evolve, and it's vital to respond to that."

"We're looking forward to working with Sky on this new format 2025 ANZ Premiership and to see what this will deliver for our athletes, supporters and fans."

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said the network was pleased to be able to continue to support women's sport in New Zealand.

"We look forward to continuing to work this year with Netball NZ to find ways to grow viewership and engagement and to strengthen fans' connection with the game."

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell said netball remained a strong part of New Zealand's sporting history.

"We've had a really positive response to the Saturday matches already, and we're looking forward to bringing netball into more homes across the motu in 2025. Allowing Kiwis to see their sporting heroes play is something we're hugely passionate about."

ANZ NZ head of sponsorship Sarah Rogan said it was excited by the new opportunities for the 2025 ANZ Premiership.

"The new two-round format will undoubtedly provide a heightened level of competition and intensity across the 12-week long season. It can only be good for the fans and the players and we are looking forward to being part of the action."

More details

Silver Ferns matches will also be shown on Sky Open's Free-to-air channel (home games live and away games delayed)

Saturday ANZ Premiership round robin matches - will also be live on TVNZ 2, or live and replayed on TVNZ+