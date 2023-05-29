Polished Uni-Albion too strong

University-Albion goal shoot Isla Henderson is under intense pressure from Columba defenders Georgia Spek (left) and Holly McRae during the Dunedin premier club netball game at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A polished performance across the court powered University-Albion to a 48-38 win over Columba in the Dunedin premier club competition on Saturday.

Both sides played clean, patient netball in the first quarter, going goal for goal for the first three minutes.

GA Grace Southby was a key part of the attack end for Uni-Albion, shooting from range and rolling the circle to separate the Columba defenders.

For Columba, captain Neve Graamans was especially strong at wing attack. She made herself available for the ball on the centre pass, and controlled the flow of the ball into the circle.

The game remained tight with neither side giving an edge, but the injection of Uni-Albion defender Lose Fainga’anuku forced a held ball and some poor decision making from Columba, which enabled Uni-Albion to score three in a row.

Uni-Albion got plenty of intercepts but struggled in transition with Columba defenders working hard to put their hands up over the ball.

The score at halftime remained tight, 24-21 to Uni-Albion.

The second half featured the introduction of Columba rising star Emilie Nicholson at goal keep. Nicholson was named in the New Zealand secondary schools team last year, and has been named in the squad again this year.

The game continued to be a tight contest, and Nicholson combined well with fellow defender Holly McCrae to pressure the Uni-Albion shooters. They were able to force a held ball in the circle to inspire their side to keep working hard.

The final quarter was when Uni-Albion began to capitalise on its turnovers and push out the lead.

An impressive defensive effort by GD Brooke Callon and GK Laura Balmer helped seal Uni-Albion’s victory.

In a tightly contested game in which Harriet Cuttance sank a highly pressured buzzer-beater, the Southern Magpies beat College B 50-49.

Physed B edged College A 51-45, and Physed A beat St Hilda’s 59-37.

— Madaleine Mansfield