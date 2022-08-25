Strong Steel presence in Ferns squad

A strong southern presence is evident in the Silver Ferns squads named ahead of next year’s Netball World Cup.

Five of the nine New Zealanders in the Steel featured in either the full or development squads yesterday.

Kate Heffernan has been included, following an impressive Commonwealth Games in which her impact was notable in her first international tournament.

Regular Silver Fern Shannon Saunders joins her among the midcourters, although she will be absent for the foreseeable future as she is pregnant.

New Steel signing Sam Winders was perhaps unlucky to miss out on the Ferns, but heads a useful development squad.

Also included in that is promising duo Kate Burley and Georgia Heffernan.

Coach Noeline Taurua felt the team had set a new standard in its performance in Birmingham, which netted a bronze medal.

“We have built a strong foundation at the Commonwealth Games but need to keep evolving and growing our game," she said.

"We need athletes who equally want to evolve and grow as well. We need to be open and ready to explore new limits but doing it from a solid base of strength."

Taurua said the Silver Ferns would not let the squads restrict selections, particularly if someone outside of them was playing well enough to justify being chosen.

"Opportunities will be presented to all of our athletes no matter what squad they are selected in, similar to what we have done in the past.

"Unfortunately, we only have so many numbers available in each squad and the calibre of athletes we are selecting is now demonstrating the depth we have in New Zealand. The competition for positions as we keep our eye on the Netball World Cup, which is now less than a year away, will be fierce.

“I know there are players in the peripheral, not named in the squads, who are capable of wearing the black dress.

"We will continue to work with and support those people to a level of readiness to meet international standards or to come back through ANZ Premiership in a stronger position than last year."

The Silver Ferns are set to host Jamaica next month, which builds towards the World Cup in South Africa, which runs from July 28 to August 6 next year.

Silver Ferns

The squad

Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Elle Temu, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.

Development squad

Kate Burley, Georgia Heffernan, Claire Kersten, Kristiana Manu’a, Bailey Mes, Tiana Metuarau, Kimiora Poi, Peta Toeava, Sam Winders.