St Clair junior competitors jump for joy. PHOTOS: JAMIE TROUGHTON/DSCRIBE MEDIA Otago athletes made a splash at the New Zealand surf lifesaving championships at the weekend. They were among the nearly 1400 competitors who pressed for national titles across 23 events at Ohope Beach, near Whakatane. Among Otago’s best performers were the St Clair club crew of Charlotte Aburn, Isabella Miller, Victoria Aburn and Margo Trump, who won silver in the female under-19 surf teams race. Miller and the Aburns also won bronze in the female under-19 board relay, and the trio joined Josephine Charpentier to finish fourth in the female under-19 tube rescue. Victoria Aburn also finished fourth in the under-17 female run swim run, and Miller was right behind her, finishing fifth. Brighton athlete Ruby Heath races through the water during the New Zealand surf lifesaving championships at Ohope Beach at the weekend. Warrington crews also had success. Isabella Aldrich, Madelene Ozanne, Maggie Gorman and Phoebe Ozanne won silver in the open female surf canoe long-course race and finished fourth in the open female surf canoe short-course event. Warrington clubmates Karyn Becconsall-Ryan, Charlotte Becconsall-Ryan, Rebecca McNaughton and Sarah McNaughton were fifth in the surf canoe short course. Brighton athlete Ruby Heath finished fifth in the open female surf race and sixth in the open female run-swim-run. St Clair athlete Victoria Aburn waits for the start of her event.