Big entry for South Island championships

Kyra Wallis (12), of Piha, competes in the under-12 division at the South Island Surfing Championships at St Clair Beach yesterday. PHOTOS: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

A large field of surfers has descended on Dunedin for the South Island Championships this weekend.

About 160 competitors, believed to be one of the biggest fields ever, have entered the competition. Heats started yesterday.

Grades go from under-12 to those in the older age groups.

Forty surfers are the open men’s division and 16 in the women’s division.

Some top talent has headed south, including national champion Saffi Vette, of Gisborne, and 2020 national champion Ava Henderson, of Christchurch.

Jake Owen, of Dunedin, surfs in the under-16 division.

In the men’s open class, Dunedin’s Jack McLeod will look to make an impact.

Also in contention will be Daniel Farr and Jarred Hancox from Taranaki, Jay Piper-Healion (Whiti), Jack Lee (Whakatane), Levi Stewart (Waihi Beach).

The conditions were good yesterday but the forecast is very promising with good surf both today and tomorrow.

If all goes to plan the finals are expected to play out tomorrow.

The age-group competitions have also attracted many of New Zealand’s best.