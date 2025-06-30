Former Kiwis star takes heavy knock in runit event

Footage from the event shows Proctor running towards a man, reportedly social media influencer Jordan Simi, colliding, and falling to the ground. Photo: Instagram / Runit League via RNZ

Former NRL and Kiwis forward Kevin Proctor took a heavy hit in the RUNIT 02 event in Dubai over the weekend.

A video of the event shows Proctor running towards a man, reportedly social media influencer Jordan Simi, who carries a ball.

The two collide sending Proctor into the air. He then falls to his side on the ground where he doesn't immediately move.

Staff rush towards him and help him into a sitting position as his leg kicks out.

Proctor, a former Kiwis rugby league international, played 22 games for New Zealand between 2012-2019.

The 36-year-old had a 14-year career in the NRL playing for Melbourne Storm from 2008-2016 and was a member of the 2012 premiership winning side.

He played for Gold Coast Titans from 2017-2022 but his contract was terminated after he posted a video of himself on social media vaping during the halftime break.

He then headed to England to Superleague side Wakefield Trinity before moving to France to play for semi-professional side AS Carcassone last year.

Health experts have raised concerns about Run It Straight events which they've called a "dangerous spectacle".

The risks were highlighted by the death of Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, in Palmerston North in May after he was critically injured playing a tackle game with friends.

At an Auckland event in May two men retired due to knocks to the head, one slumping to the ground and appearing to have a seizure.

Coroner Bruce Hesketh also took aim at the events which he said had "all the hallmarks of perilous activity that makes no attempt to mitigate head injury".