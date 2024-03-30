Bronze for Jamieson at champs

Wānaka snowboarder Rocco Jamieson has won bronze at the slopestyle junior world championships in Italy.

The 17-year-old put down a clean run on the two-rail, two-jump course.

He laced together a front blunt, 450 out into a cab 270 on, 450 out on the two rails. On the jumps, he stomped a switch backside double corked 1260 into a frontside 1080 to be rewarded with a score of 87.

"I am blessed to be able to come to Italy and compete here at the junior world championships and get a medal in slopestyle," Jamieson said.

‘‘It has been pretty tough with the weather this season in Europe for training, but I got some good time competing and training at the Silvaplana world cup last week so I was ready to compete here.

"The course was amazing, the jumps and the rails were really well built — it’s a sick park here.”

Brooklyn Depriest, of the United States, won gold with a score of 91 and Romain Allemand, of France, finished second with a score of 89.

New Zealander Txema Mazet-Brown, of Raglan, finished in seventh place.

It marked Jamieson’s second junior world championships medal in the past 12 months.

He also secured a silver medal in big air at the park and pipe world championships at Cardrona in August last year, as part of the Winter Games.

There are five athletes representing New Zealand at the junior world championships in Italy. Brodie Bamford is also competing in the snowboard events and brothers Fletcher and Fergus McArthur are competing in the freeski events.