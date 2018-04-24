Brown leads way as Otago competitors claim three golds

Dunedin's surfing talent came home with three gold medals from their raid on the Canterbury championships at Gore Bay, near Cheviot, over the weekend.

Elliott Brown claimed the under-18 boys title, Josh Thickpenny won the over-30 men's section and Jack McLeod was victorious in the under-20 boys competition.

Brown's form at the two-day competition enabled him to place second in the open men's competition.

He showed strong form throughout the competition, but went down to Kaikoura's Levi O'Connor in the open men's final.

The Dunedin surfer's gold and silver medals showed his game is where it needs to be before he tackles a big week of surfing across the Tasman.

Brown is set to compete in Australasian Pro Junior events, which start on Saturday.

Thickpenny just missed the podium in the 25-strong open men's final, placing fourth.

His over-30 men's division win meant he retained his No1 on the South Island circuit.

McLeod had to defeat fellow Dunedin surfer James Murphy, who finished fourth, to win his under 20 boys title.

The pair clashed in qualifying and took and both progressed to the final in which McLeod secured a narrow win over Waihi Beach competitor Zac Curle.

In what was a busy weekend for the Dunedin surfer, McLeod also claimed a silver medal in the under 18 boys final won by Brown.

William Wallace added a bronze medal in the longboard competition to round out Dunedin's weekend medal haul.