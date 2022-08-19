Dunedin crew out to dodge way to glory

Dunedin dodgeball players (from left) Maddy Dixon, Sam Anderson, Brenna Gould and Isaac Anderson are bound for Canada. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

They are the dodgy Dunedin crew who will do just about anything to avoid being hit by a foam ball.

Maddy Dixon, Sam and Isaac Anderson and Brenna Gould (nee Anderson) are hoping to duck, dip, dive and, of course, dodge their way to glory at the world dodgeball championships in Canada later this month.

The four have been named in the 24-strong New Zealand team for the tournament, which gets under way in Edmonton on August 28 and runs until September 4.

Three out of the four (Sam, Isaac and Brenna) are siblings.

Possibly not a good idea to ask someone to pass the rolls during an Anderson family dinner.

"Dodgeball culture itself is just so kind and generous. It is just really cool to be involved with it, to be honest," Dixon said.

The 23-year-old started playing the sport at school then joined a league at Metro Indoors Sports.

She has played at the top level before. Sam (32) also has some international experience.

They both know the step up from the local league to the world championships will be huge, and they have realistic expectations.

The Americans and the Malaysians are expected to be the teams to beat.

At face value, dodgeball would seem to be a purely instinctive sport.

You try to hit someone with the ball and thereby eliminate them.

But Gould (27) said there was "a lot more to dodgeball than meets the eye".

Turns out there are actually positions — who knew?

The wingers hover around on the edges. Inside them are the throwers, and in the centre of the court are the play makers.

They are tasked with keeping track of how many balls are in play and how long their side has left before its needs to have launched another foam missile at the opposition.

If a player catches the ball, the thrower is eliminated. There are six players on each team. A point is scored when all six players have been eliminated.

There are six balls in play and the game is played over two 20-minutes halves. It can be frenetic.

"At international level, the strategy is intense," Gould said.

"And it is a psychological game."

Dixon picked up the thread.

"It is that intimidation factor and picking off people," she added, before making a sound like a gun being cocked.

The top players can heave the ball at up to 130kmh. Sam and Isaac (30) have been clocked at 100kmh. That is rapid.

The ball might be foam, but it can sting and occasionally leave a mark.

Gould was sporting a decent bruise on the inside of her arm.

"I got that from Isaac."

"Hey, I’ve got a busted finger from him as well," Isaac responded, gesturing towards Sam.

Yep, definitely skip the rolls if you get invited over for dinner.