On the edge

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Reuben Woods, of the Papamoa Boardriders, shows his class during the men’s over-40 heat at the national surfing championships at St Clair Beach yesterday.

The championships started with the men’s over-30, over-40, over-50 and over-60s surfing heats and quarterfinals, as well as kneeboarding.

They continue today with more quarterfinals and semifinals in those divisions, as well as senior women’s heats.

The championships, in Dunedin for the first time since 2020, finish on Sunday.