Eggers finally wins Otago Open title

Ryan Eggers plays a return on his way to winning the men’s singles at the Otago Open on Sunday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Ryan Eggers clinched his first Otago Open title after playing in his fourth final on Sunday.

The former Otago player, now based in Auckland, was at his crafty best as he got through the tournament without dropping a set.

It was a long time coming for Eggers as he had played the Otago Open for over a decade.

The title was especially emotional given that Eggers grew up in Otago and had come so close in previous attempts — he was one point away from the title two years ago.

In the final, Eggers matched up against Thomas Dai (Wellington).

The former got off to the better start as he used low slices to break up the latter’s rhythm, winning the first set 6-2.

Thomas Dai lines up a forehand during the final. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The second set got tighter as Dai was able to extend the rallies and work Eggers around the court.

With Eggers unable to serve it out at 5-3 and cramp starting to creep in, a dramatic comeback was looking possible.

However, Eggers was able to make some crucial passing shots to win the set and the match 6-2, 7-5.

In the semifinals, Eggers beat former junior rival Albert Hailes (Otago) 6-0, 6-2. The scoreline did not do the match justice as the two battled it out for just under two hours.

Dai beat Paddy Ou 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the other semifinal.

Women's singles champion Charlie Byers (left) with finalist Aminah Ahmad. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In the women’s draw, Charlie Byers (Otago) won her first Otago Open, beating Aminah Ahmad (Otago).

Ahmad went toe to toe with her favoured rival in a close first set.

However, the slightly more experienced Byers was able to navigate the situation and win the set 6-3.

Byers was allowed to free up as she stormed home to claim the match and title, 6-3, 6-1.

Byers then teamed with Ahmad to beat Katy Brown and Erin O’Neill (Southland) in a close women’s doubles final 6-3 7-5.

Eggers joined Mitchell Sizemore to beat Hailes and Hugo Barsby 6-3, 6-3 in the men’s doubles final.

— Paddy Ou