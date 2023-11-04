Gardner keeps lead despite challenges

Dan Gardner survived a furious day of racing yesterday to retain the orange jersey heading into the final day of the Tour of Southland.

The Auckland-based Englishman missed out on the decisive break of the penultimate day of racing from Invercargill to Gore, but he and his young team managed to limit their losses as eventual stage winner Kane Richards tried desperately to attack his way back into contention.

With the sun on their backs and little wind to speak of, the peloton bore down throughout the 151km stage, eventually finishing 40 minutes ahead of schedule and averaging nearly 48kmh for the stage.

"I’m relieved to get that one done," Gardner (PRV-Pista Corsa) said.

"Controlling 100 strong bike riders is a tough ask and eventually a few guys slipped away that we weren’t too happy with. We had to reassess the plan and get to work on the front," he said.

"We had a few teams on our side, including Central Benchmakers-Willbike, because they also missed out on the break and then PowerNet helped out with the common goal of bringing that break back."

A 13-strong raid managed to edge out past a 1min advantage for much of the stage, featuring a number of riders with general classification ambitions.

Australian professional Richards (Couplands-Booths Logistics) broke away on the Broughton St hill climb and went solo across the line for his first stage win in Southland at his fourth attempt.

He finished ahead of Quality Foods Southland team-mates Boris Clark and Regan Gough for a welcome victory after two runner-up placings, including Wednesday’s Remarkables stage.

"I’ve been trying hard. Finally the stars have aligned and I got one," Richards, who also won the Most Combative award for the stage, said.

"There was a lot of guys chasing from behind, but lucky for us there were quite a few motivated riders in the break. It managed to be a good combination with enough motivation to get some time back."

The peloton files past a farm gate during yesterday’s sixth stage of the Tour of Southland, a 151km ride from Invercargill to Gore. PHOTO: STUDIO JUBB

Oxford Edge’s Arthur Meyer, one of two Frenchmen in the race, is second in the general classification behind Gardner, with a 35sec deficit, just 1sec ahead of Clark.

Joe Cooper (Central Benchmakers-Willbike), in fourth place overall, leads the over-35 classification, with Camden Feint (Oxford Edge) leading the under-23 classification.

Nick Kergozou (Transport Engineering Southland-Deep South) spent a big day in the break consolidating his lead in the Sprint Ace jersey, while Max Campbell (C Brown Builders-Olphert Contracting) also looks to have locked up the King of the Mountains classification.

Quality Foods Southland has a slim lead in the Teams Classification.

Only 93sec separates the top 10 riders as they head into a 13km individual time trial and the final 70km stage from Winton to Invercargill today.

Day six

Leading results

Results from yesterday’s the sixth stage, a 151km ride from Invercargill to Gore.—

Kane Richards (Couplands-Booths Logistics), 3hr 09min 20sec, 1; Boris Clark (Quality Food Services Southland), 7sec behind, 2; Regan Gough (Quality Food Services Southland), 20sec behind, 3; Ollie Jones (PowerNet), same time, 4 ; Hayden Strong (Japanese Team-Daiken Ray White), ST, 5.

General classification: Dan Gardner (PRV-Pista Corsa), 17hr 32min 23sec, 1; Arthur Meyer (Oxford Edge), 35sec behind, 2; Boris Clark (Quality Food Services Southland), 36sec behind, 3; Joseph Cooper (Central Benchmakers-Willbike), 43sec behind, 4; Craig Oliver (Transport Engineering Southland-Deep South), 51sec behind, 5.