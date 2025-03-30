Harrington's world champs win 'a dream coming true'

Luca Harrington is the 2025 FIS Freeski Big Air World Champion. Photo: Miha Matavz / FIS Park & Pipe

Wānaka skier Luca Harrington has been crowned the 2025 FIS Freeski Big Air World Champion after victory in Switzerland this morning.

This is the first time a Kiwi freeskier has won the event and also marks the 21-year-old's first World Championship title.

Harrington was the top qualifier into today’s finals in Corvatsch, giving him the advantage of dropping last into each of the three finals runs.

Big Air format takes the best two scoring tricks (which must be performed in two different directions) and combines them for a total overall score.

Harrington put down a right triple corked 1980 safety grab for his first run, scoring a 92.00 which was a great first score on the board.

Dropping into his second run, Harrington stomped his one-of-a-kind trademark switch right triple corked 1800 Esco Grab, for which he received a massive 96.75, the highest score of the competition.

Harrington’s third and final run was a victory lap but knowing he could execute his first run trick more cleanly, Harrington went all in and put down a textbook right triple-corked 1980 safety grab to up his score on this trick to a 95.25.

With a total combined score of 192.00, Harrington took the title by a significant margin, 7.75 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Elias Syrja, of Finland. Birk Ruud, of Norway, rounded out the podium.

“I am so honoured, this season has been just incredible for me and to top it all off with the World Champs win is such an honour," Harrington said.

"It is a dream of mine coming true and I am so grateful to be here right now.

"That trick [triple corked 1800 Esco Grab] is my speciality and I knew I could put it down. That was the cleanest I had landed it here, it was crazy and I was in shock, I just couldn’t believe it!”